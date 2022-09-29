The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a price hike, as dealer markups continue. Lordstown is (slowly) making production Endurance electric trucks. And where can you buy a new electric car for about $10,000? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Indian automaker Tata has launched a $10,000 electric car for its home market. With scheduled deliveries set to start in January 2023, the Tiago.ev hatchback will be no standout for range or performance, but it does emphasize a value standpoint for EVs that simply isn’t represented in the U.S. market.

Along with new features including a higher max tow rating, battery heating, and battery preconditioning, the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a price hike of about $1,500 for the new model year. That’s officially, we need to note, as unofficially the dealer markups of up to $10,000 continue for this model that has been in persistent short supply—and is no longer eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

And Lordstown is now making production-level Endurance electric pickups—two of them so far, it reported Thursday. But you won’t see them being delivered yet as the company is still working on the certifications it needs to sell them.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter