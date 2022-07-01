GM suggests it's speeding along with Chevy Silverado EV testing. Hyundai’s head-turning new EVs achieve some noteworthy safety scores. And what does the Supreme Court’s EPA ruling mean for your EV’s carbon footprint? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 already offers a lot to love. And now it’s achieved some top-tier crash-test results and safety ratings, too, with its addition to the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ shortlist. That’s a good sign for the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60—and recently revealed Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan—that are all built on the same platform.

We also looked at the Supreme Court’s EPA ruling, and what it means for the carbon footprint of your EV. As we mention often, electric cars are only as clean as the grid they plug into, and after the defeat of this free-market approach to controlling carbon emissions the future is looking shakier.

And GM teased that it’s already at the testing and validation stage with its Chevy Silverado EV electric pickup—perhaps a hint that, like the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer EV, it also might arrive ahead of schedule. For the Silverado EV, that’s early 2023. The automaker also says that it’s anticipating 95% of the Silverado EVs will be daily drivers.

