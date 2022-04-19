We drive the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid. Mercedes-Benz details its upcoming EQS SUV. Kia says an electric pickup for the U.S. won’t be basic. And Tesla closes the door on buying leased vehicles. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first test of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, we found this plug-in hybrid SUV to provide a premium experience to go with its premium sticker price—including close to its EPA-rated 25 all-electric miles. Although the worth of the hybrid system is less clear in off-roading or towing.

With an air suspension, the full-dash Hyperscreen interface, and the same wheelbase as the Mercedes-Benz EQS hatchback, the 2023 EQS SUV shares much with its passenger-car counterpart, yet it’s 7.8 inches taller and has three rows of seating. With a reveal of more details Tuesday, the company also confirmed rear-wheel steering as among the standard features on the EQS SUV.

Tesla vehicles that are leased can no longer be bought at the end of their lease. With the surge of used EV prices, and dramatic hikes on new Teslas over the past year, that erases a potential EV deal at a time when values are skyrocketing.

And in case you missed it: In the wake of Kia’s confirmation of its EV9 electric SUV for the U.S., we asked about the Kia electric pickup being developed for global markets. If such an electric truck is coming to America, it will be more premium—not an entry-level model—according to Kia’s top U.S. marketing executive.

