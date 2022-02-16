Bolt EV and EUV production is restarting soon. Fisker is taking money for its $30,000 U.S.-made EV before it’s shown the model. And is ethanol better for global warming? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A recent study funded in part by the U.S. Department of Energy has found that corn ethanol is worse for global warming than gasoline. The results, finding it to be at least 24% more carbon-intensive than “fossil fuel” formulations, contradict results from a 2019 U.S. Department of Agriculture study suggesting greenhouse-gas benefits for ethanol.

Fisker is already taking reservations for its $29,900 “agile urban EV,” called Pear, even though the company hasn’t shown the model year or detailed its features. With Foxconn as Fisker’s manufacturing partner, the Pear is due to be built in Lordstown, Ohio, starting in 2024.

And after being on pause for most of the past six months, production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV is due to restart April 4—as GM continues to balance the supply of cells and modules and keep up with the replacement of battery modules as part of a fire-risk-related battery recall potentially affecting every Bolt EV made through last August.

