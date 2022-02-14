We drive the dual-motor VW ID.4. Tesla is selling more than 10% of cars and light trucks in California. Super Bowl ads bring EV enthusiasm to the Big Game. The federal government lays out more about its national charging network. And has hydrogen missed its window of opportunity? This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

Super Bowl LVI featured many EV ads—the most of any Big Game to date. In case you missed any of them, we rounded up this varied bunch.

The comments that Model 3s are essentially the new Prius in California? Not far from the truth, given recent sales. Tesla topped a 10% market share in California in the last quarter of 2021. Or, crunching the numbers a different way, the Golden State is about one eighth of global Tesla sales. Will it continue in 2022?

The U.S. DOE and DOT last week put some formality to the national EV charging network partly funded by the latest infrastructure law. With $615 million of the $5 billion divvied out for 2022, states now need to submit plans for the infrastructure—with Alternative Fuel Corridors and the Interstate highways as the starting point.

According to a recent paper assessing hydrogen fuel-cell technology, hydrogen has already passed its window of opportunity for passenger cars, while the benefits are already diminished for cars—simply based on the progression of battery electric tech. But there are still plenty of opportunities for a hydrogen economy in other areas.

And we got a chance to drive and review the Volkswagen ID.4 AWD. Its dual-motor layout and higher power output brings out a more energetic side for this practical crossover, with a small sacrifice in range. And with the cabin technology feeling more smoothed-over, this EV bound for millions is growing on us.

