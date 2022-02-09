Kia and Alfa Romeo roll out plug-in hybrids. EV owners and independent shops might soon be able to tap into more repair details. And Tesla is recalling vehicles it already fixed. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid is on the way, and Kia on Tuesday revealed a bit more about how it will fit into the U.S. market. Its 32 miles of electric range might not keep up with the RAV4 Prime or Escape PHEV, but sportier styling and a more comprehensive feature set might—with pricing not yet released.

Alfa Romeo is jumping through several hoops all at once. The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid is first production Alfa hybrid of any kind. With 30 electric miles and an electric motor driving the rear wheels, it promises a more engaging driving experience to go along with the Italian brand’s racier look.

The right to repair movement is very much alive. A bill recently introduced by Representative Bobby Rush would give vehicle owners and independent shops equal access to tools and data—affecting multiple layers from remote services to battery live in the shift to EVs.

And Tesla is recalling 26,681 vehicles from recent model years due to an issue related to heat-pump operation. It’s another issue that, while a recall, is essentially moot as the fix has already been rolled out in an over-the-air update.

_______________________________________

