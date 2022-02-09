The 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale crossover was revealed Tuesday with an available plug-in hybrid powertrain, making it the first production Alfa hybrid of any kind.

Launching in North America in the first quarter of 2023, the Tonale builds on on the platform of the Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X. But Alfa Romeo has always been far more focused on the styling, as well as the sounds and sensations of the driving experience.

To that end, the legacy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) platform was modified with a wider track to make the production Tonale look more like the 2019 concept version. The MacPherson strut suspension, steering rack, and electrical architecture are also new.

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale

The plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and 6-speed automatic transmission, which drive the front wheels, and an electric motor driving the rear wheels to create all-wheel drive. Alfa quotes a total system output of 272 horsepower, and about 30 miles of electric range, and there's a 15.5-kwh lithium-ion battery pack.

To provide a proper Alfa driving experience, the Tonale gets a quick steering ratio of 13.6:1, plus available adaptive dampers and four-piston Brembo front brakes. Like other models, it also gets Alfa's DNA drive-mode selector.

In North America, the plug-in hybrid will be the premium powertrain. Base models get a 2.0-liter turbo-4 making 256 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque, with a 9-speed automatic transmission and mechanical all-wheel drive system.

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale

In addition, other markets will get a diesel and a front-wheel drive mild-hybrid setup. The latter consists of a 1.5-liter Miller-cycle turbo-4, 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a 48-volt electrical system. It's tuned for 130 hp or 160 hp, depending on the model, Alfa said.

Other notable features include an adaption of the Uconnect 5 infotainment system, with a 10.3-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, along with Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant compatibility, plus over-the-air update capability.

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale

The launch of an Alfa plug-in hybrid has been a long time coming considering the automaker plans to plans to have a full suite of EVs and plug-in hybrids in just a few years. Alfa's goal is to go all-electric by 2027.

Alfa will at least benefit from the four EV platforms that are in the works from the parent company Stellantis, the product of a merger between FCA and France's PSA Group. The combined company has said that it will be "a world leader" in sustainable mobility, yet its CEO, Carlos Tavares, recently said that EVs were the choice of politicians, not the industry.