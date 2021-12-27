Stellantis will unveil an electric Chrysler Airflow concept at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) January 5 to showcase its EV strategy.

The automaker first teased what a concept that was likely the Airflow as part of a sweeping electrification plan presented in July, including a fully electric Ram 1500 pickup truck and Dodge muscle car due by 2024.

The Airflow name dates back to 1934. The original Chrysler Airflow (actually a family of models) was the first production car designed for low aerodynamic drag using a wind tunnel. That gave it distinctive streamlined styling, which didn't suit the tastes of most buyers at the time. Chrysler quickly restyled the Airflow, then dropped it completely after 1937.

1934 Chrysler Airflow on Jay Leno's Garage

While it was a sales dud, the Airflow's emphasis on aerodynamics, as well its all-steel construction, set the tone for future cars. Given the importance of a low drag coefficient for maximizing efficiency and range, the Airflow also seems like an appropriate reference for an EV.

This will be the second recent Airflow concept. Chrysler also used the name for the Airflow Vision unveiled at CES in 2020.

Stellantis claims a total of four platforms for EVs under development, offering up to 500 miles of range and claiming up to 4.3 kwh/mile efficiency.

4 dedicated EV platforms - 2021 Stellantis EV Day

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with LG Energy Solution for potential battery supply in North America, and is funding solid-state battery developer Factorial.

CEO Carlos Tavares has said, however, that the added cost of making EVs is "beyond the limits" for what the industry can sustain.

Chrysler's only current plug-in vehicle is the Pacifica Hybrid minivan. Also available with a conventional gasoline powertrain, the Pacifica (along with the Voyager sub-model) itself makes up one of half of Chrysler's current lineup, alongside the 300 sedan.