Ford is aiming to ramp up production of the Mustang Mach-E. Mazda is in on the “self-charging” marketing spin. And VW plans an electric camper van. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford is planning to more than triple production of its Mustang Mach-E electric SUV by 2023, with an additional ramp-up that will start next year, its CEO announced on Friday. And according to one report, that could mean delaying the next-generation Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs to accommodate it.

Volkswagen last week confirmed the ID.California—yes, that’s an electric camper van, to be built in Hanover, Germany, alongside the other passenger and cargo versions of its ID.Buzz electric VW Bus revival. Although it hasn’t yet confirmed such a model is U.S.-bound, how could they not?

Mazda is starting to roll out a new generation of hybrids—including a future U.S.-bound CX-50 hybrid—incorporating Toyota’s expertise with the tech, and unfortunately in Europe they’re using “full self-charging” spin that’s close to what got Lexus in trouble with consumer groups. Is this misleading to shoppers?

