Hyundai recently unveiled a coordinated home-energy ecosystem, bundling EV charging, solar, and home energy storage.

Dubbed Hyundai Home, the service will provide one-stop shopping for these products to Hyundai customers, the automaker said in a press release. It's scheduled to launch in certain markets in 2022.

Rather than leaving customers to choose from different vendors, Hyundai it will select the best products, and provide customers with a dedicated concierge to walk them through purchasing and installation. The automaker also noted that Hyundai Home will offer "one of the best warranties in the industry"—just like its cars.

Hyundai Home

A service integrating home charging, solar, and energy storage could be a great complement to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 crossover. Charging an electric car from a home solar installation reduces that car's overall carbon footprint and the owner's dependence on the grid. The Ioniq 5 is also equipped for bidirectional charging, potentially allowing it to discharge some power into energy storage battery packs when needed.

The launch of Hyundai Home also builds on the automaker's previous hints that the Ioniq sub-brand will span beyond cars. The Ioniq 5 itself will also be available through an innovative lease that will let intenders try before they buy. Hyundai has said research indicates likely EV buyers are big users of subscription services, so a different leasing model was worth trying.

With bi-directional capability also possible with models like the Ford F-150 Lightning, 2022 will be a year in which some elements of EVs start clicking with home energy in a way they haven't before.