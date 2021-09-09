There’s an expanded lineup of Polestar 2 models for 2022, and we review them. Mercedes previews its EQS luxury SUV, due around 2023. And U.S. taxpayers could save a whole lot of money if the federal fleet were shifted to EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Two first drives of the updated Polestar 2 electric car lineup helped highlight that Polestar is becoming more than a niche performance EV. First off, in a review of the 2022 Polestar 2 single-motor we found it to have some different priorities than the Tesla Model 3—like exceptionally good build quality. We also sampled the more affordable Polestar 2 dual motor, offering 249 miles of range and starting at $51,200 before incentives, and we made sense of which option packages are worth it and why.

The Concept Mercedes-Maybach EQS, which was revealed earlier this week, hints at an upcoming electric luxury SUV companion to the EQS sedan revealed earlier this year. It might even be U.S.-made.

According to a report including contributions from Consumer Reports and the Union of Concerned Scientists, shifting the federal vehicle fleet to EVs could save U.S. taxpayers big—up to $4.6 billion by 2030.

