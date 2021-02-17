Jaguar has dropped its potentially Model S–rivaling XJ sedan from the product plan. A hydrogen fuel-cell lightweight has been given new life. And the Kona Electric gets a refresh. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Rasa, a super-lightweight hydrogen fuel cell car from the UK firm Rversimple, has been given a nudge toward production with a fresh partnership with energy-solutions giant Siemens. A “light goods vehicle” is on the drawing board, too, for this company that stands as something of a fuel-cell alter ego of Aptera.

Jaguar is cancelling plans for the all-electric Jaguar XJ sedan that was due later this year—although it’s pushing to make Jaguar all-electric by 2030 and for EVs to be a majority of Land Rover volume by then. Fuel cells continue to be part of the development plan for larger SUVs.

The 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric has been given a cleaner, sharper look plus some feature updates—while carrying over the high-effiency advantages and, likely the same 258-mile range.

And over at Motor Authority: McLaren has laid out a path for an electrified future with its Artura plug-in hybrid supercar. It includes the carbon-fiber structure that’s expected from the brand, plus a new elecronic architecture for over-the-air updates.

