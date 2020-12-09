Plug-in hybrids might be polluting a lot more than the emissions-test numbers suggest. Portland is re-upping on the Electric Avenue concept, but for big electric trucks this time. Daimler’s Smart plant sale will enable something that’s not small and not electric. And could solid-state battery tech arrive by the middle of the decade? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Data teased by California-based QuantumScape on Tuesday suggested the company’s solid-state battery technology might be closer to production than previously thought. It might potentially allow faster, more consistent charging and, by extension, perhaps, much smaller battery packs and more affordable vehicles.

A study from the UK alleges that plug-in hybrids are polluting significantly higher than automakers claim or than official efficiency and emissions results suggest—partly because their EV operation is inadequate, but also because the results don’t represent actual real-world use.

Portland’s Electric Avenue, once a public proving ground for electric-car charging, now has a sequel. Called Electric Island, and sponsored by the local utility and Daimler Trucks North America, which is based there, it aims to be an emissions-free testing spot for electric semis, delivery vehicles, and other commercial trucks.

Daimler’s sale of its long-running Smart plant in France, recently revamped to accommodate upcoming electric vehicles, will instead enable the production of the Grenadier, an off-road SUV powered by diesel, gasoline, and perhaps hydrogen fuel-cell powertrains.

And over at Motor Authority: GM has teased that the 2022 GMC Hummer EV is now testing at its proving grounds in something that closely resembles its production form. GMC confirmed that it’s the sole prototype so far.

