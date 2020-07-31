Lordstown Motors makes a traditional truck ad for its electric truck, and it’s refreshing. And Panasonic says that the cells it currently supplies to Tesla are going to get a big boost in energy density. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

A Panasonic executive has revealed that the cells the company supplies to Tesla for the Model 3 and Model Y will get a 20% energy boost in five years, and that the cells might go cobalt-free in just two to three years.

Ohio’s Lordstown Motors has released a video spot that closely resembles a traditional American pickup-truck ad, with the Endurance electric truck being used by farmers and construction workers. Is this a turning point for EV marketing?

GM has announced its first investment in fast-charging infrastructure, with a collaboration with EVgo resulting in 2,700 new charging connectors at 100-350 kw.

There’s a fresh first drive review of the 2020 Tesla Model Y over at our companion site The Car Connection.

And over at Motor Authority, Fisker is now promising four electric vehicles by 2025, including a pickup truck.

_______________________________________

