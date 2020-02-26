Volkswagen considers building an EV sports car. Lucid reveals its battery pick. And Mercedes teases its EQA electric small car in the snow. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The production version of the Mercedes-Benz EQA electric car, the brand’s first compact-car EV effort in years, will arrive by the end of the year.

Lucid has revealed that it will use LG Chem as the supplier for its 400-mile Air electric sedan—although the cell format will be different than most of the other companies using LG Chem.

Volkswagen is reportedly considering an electric sports car based on its mass-market MEB platform—a car that will build off the record-breaking performance of the ID R race car.

And over at Motor Authority, we look at all that’s changed in bringing the Rimac C_Two electric supercar from concept form to production. It’s a lot more than design details.

