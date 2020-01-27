GM confirms that it soon will have an assembly plant making only electric vehicles. Volvo opens up orders for its upcoming XC40 Recharge. A survey from AAA finds that range anxiety might be moot once you drive an EV. And wait, the first RAV4 EV is being recalled? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Volvo has opened the order books for its upcoming XC40 Recharge electric vehicle, which is due later this year in the U.S. and Europe.

GM has named its Detroit-Hamtramck plant as the production location for the Cruise Origin self-driving vehicle, an upcoming GM pickup, and other future electric vehicles built on the company’s future forthcoming BEV3 platform. The plant will be the automaker’s first one to built only electric cars.

A survey from AAA points to the idea that just owning and driving an electric car will cure most of the worries about range. The survey also found that 96 percent would buy or lease an EV again.

Lucid has opened its Air electric sedan up for orders in Europe, with deliveries there to start in late 2021—up to a year after they start in the U.S. The Air will be revealed in production spec in New York in April.

Toyota is recalling vehicles that are more than 20 years old—including the 1998-1999 RAV4 EV—for an airbag defect.

And this: Is "self-charging" a misleading way to pitch hybrids?

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter