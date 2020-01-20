New Jersey is going electric, with a $5,000 vehicle incentive and a comprehensive plan. Audi’s latest plug-in hybrids arrive soon and supplement its EVs in the lineup. And Volvo is planning to make electric SUVs and their battery packs in South Carolina. This and more, today at Green Car Reports.

Volvo has confirmed that a plant expansion in South Carolina, due to be complete by late 2021, will include a battery facility. Yet undisclosed is whether it might involve one of its two major battery partners, LG Chem or CATL.

New Jersey has approved one of the most significant and comprehensive plans to incentivize electric vehicles. It includes electric buses, subsidies for in-home charge points, and up to $5,000 per vehicle of “cash on the hood.”

Audi’s two newest plug-in hybrid models, the 2020 Audi Q5 TFSI e and the 2020 Audi A8 TFSI e, offer up to 20 miles of EPA-rated range and have both been positioned in line with existing high-performance models from the brand—before considering the federal EV tax credit and other incentives.

We looked at how campuses, parks, or even cities might start small on electric vehicles with Tropos Motors’ electric work trucks, which can cost a small fraction of their larger equivalents (and make a smaller footprint in the atmosphere) while providing nearly the same function.

And over at The Car Connection, check out the full review of the new 2020 Hyundai Venue. Minus electric powertrains or hybrid systems, and with a price starting at $18,345, it seems to be the evolution of the frugal small car for a market with its mind set on crossovers.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter