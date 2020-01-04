Which plug-in hybrid offers the longest electric-only range?

What’s our pick for the most influential new passenger vehicle of the past decade?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending January 3, 2020.

2019 Kia Niro EV - Best Car To Buy 2020

Read up on our Best Car To Buy finalists, the Audi E-Tron, Kia Niro EV, and Porsche Taycan. And then see which one is Green Car Reports' Best Car To Buy 2020.

Instead of merely recalling our past Best Car To Buy winners, as we normally do around this time of the year, we looked back at the list and picked one as our Car of the Decade. The choice was easy.

2020 Vanderhall Edison three wheeler

The Vanderhall Edison is an open-air, fully electric roadster with three wheels. We found the Edison a lot of fun to drive, with a cool factor that can’t be beat.

Back at the early part of the 2010s, plug-in hybrids were going to be brilliant stepping stones from hybrids to electric vehicles. But now we have a batch of PHEVs with vague missions, offering somewhat enhanced performance and maybe a few all-electric miles, to qualify for credits, incentives, or carpool-lane privileges. We rounded up the plug-in hybrids with the fewest all-electric miles, and then looked at the PHEVs that offer the most all-electric miles to commuters in 2020.

2020 Karma Revero GT

Fiat Chrysler teased that it will introduce a trio of plug-in hybrid Jeeps, show an ell-electric Fiat, and preview next-generation user-interface tech at next week’s CES.

Honda hasn’t changed its goal of making two-thirds of its global sales electrified by 2030. It is, however, changing its tune somewhat on what kind of electrified vehicles it’s placing the emphasis on: Think more hybrid, less EV.

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Tesla finished 2019 on a high note, with deliveries up nearly 50 percent versus 2018. It’s shaping up to be quite a year for Tesla as it makes its first deliveries in China and has its sights set on a European plant.

Back at the start of the holiday news lull, Rivian announced that it had received a $1.3 billion funding investment round led by T. Rowe Price. That makes it one of the best-funded and best-positioned of the many new standalone electric vehicle makers, outside of Tesla, as we head into the new decade.

