The 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid adds standard features for the new model year, but its fuel-efficient powertrain remains unchanged.

Heated front seats are now standard on all grades, while the SEL grade gains a standard heated steering wheel and panoramic sunroof. A Black Edition appearance package returns as an option on the SEL grade as well.

This second-generation Outlander Plug-In Hybrid arrived for the 2023 model year. Like the current non-hybrid Outlander, it shares a platform with the Nissan Rogue, as part of an alliance with the larger Japanese automaker. The three-row compact crossover is currently the only plug-in model in Mitsubishi's small U.S. lineup.

The powertrain consists of a 2.4-liter inline-4 and dual electric motors, with a total system output of 248 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. A 20-kwh battery pack affords 38 miles of EPA-rated electric range. Fuel economy is 26 mpg combined in hybrid mode.

In a first drive, we found that the Outlander Plug-In Hybrid shows the potential of the Mitsubishi brand. Its EPA electric range is slightly higher than the 34 miles of the Kia Sportage PHEV and 33 miles of the Hyundai Tucson PHEV, but still falls short of the 42 miles achieved by the Toyota RAV4 Prime.

Pricing and additional information will be released closer to the 2025 Outlander Plug-In Hybrid's arrival in dealerships later this year. Mitsubishi plans to release one new or refreshed model each year between 2026 and the end of the decade, including several new hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs, as part of its "Momentum 2030" business plan.