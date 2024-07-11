Polestar's Concept BST contemplates a spicy 6 electric convertible

The 6's still on the docket for 2026

Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath says more BST editions are coming

While the Polestar 3 SUV swings for efficient performance and the Polestar 4 swings for body-style-curious buyers, the upcoming Polestar 6 might be swinging at Tesla.

Still two years away—and still a dark-horse candidate to beat the second-generation Tesla Roadster to production—the Polestar 6 has gained a concept edition that may lead to a high-performance production model.

The Polestar Concept BST has made its debut ahead of this weekend's 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it will be shown to the public for the first time. Polestar has scheduled its original 6 Concept to run the Goodwood hill over the weekend while the Concept BST is on display.

The BST version, according to Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, is the convertible electric car "turned up to 11." ("Spinal Tap" references may die out in our lifetimes, but not yet.) It wears concept-specific bodywork such as a wider track and flared fenders which house 22-inch forged alloy wheels.

The aerodynamic add-ons include a vented hood with a new front splitter, and a massive rear wing like the one found on Porsche's GT3 cars and the $300,000-plus Ford Mustang GTD. What's good for gas can be good for electric cars, too.

The Concept BST drapes its motorsport silver paint in racing graphics. The interior has yet to be shown.

Polestar 6 Concept AT 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Polestar first showed the 6 concept in 2022 and promised production by 2026. In concept form, it sports a twin-motor powertrain with a battery pack of an unspecified size. The setup produces a promised 884 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque, delivers all-wheel drive, and shoots to 60 mph in under 3.2 seconds as it cruises to a mooted top speed of 155 mph. Fast charging comes via an 800-volt electrical architecture. Polestar has not confirmed any powertrain upgrades for the BST edition.