Annual Pikes Peak run took EVs to the top of the 14,115-foot summit

Ford's F-150 Lightning SuperTruck set this year's pace

Hyundai, Rivian also raced versions of the Ioniq 5 and R1 vehicles, respectively

EVs had a strong showing at the 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, showing the potential for electric powertrains in motorsports.

This is not the first time EVs have competed at Pikes Peak, an annual contest in which vehicles make timed runs up the 12.5-mile road to the 14,115 summit of that Colorado mountain. But they dominated this year, with French racing driver Romain Dumas setting the fastest time of 8:53.533 in the wild Ford F-150 Lightning SuperTruck.

The SuperTruck is a one-off demonstrator fitted with a tri-motor powertrain that, for Pikes Peak, was tuned to produce 1,600 hp. The truck was also fitted with an aerodynamics package generating a claimed 6,000 pounds of downforce at 150 mph that effectively erased any resemblance between the SuperTruck and a stock Lightning.

2025 Rivian R1T Quad-Motor at Pikes Peak

Extensive aerodynamic aids are necessary at Pikes Peak because the thinner air at altitude lessens the effectiveness of spoilers, splitters, diffusers and other parts that generate downforce, which pushes the vehicle into the racing surface to create more grip. Less dense air also impacts oxygen-breathing internal-combustion engines, but not electric motors.

Dumas also holds the Pikes Peak overall record of 7:57.148, which he set in 2018 in the Volkswagen ID.R—another one-off EV demonstrator. Dumas also drove the similar Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak in 2023, setting a time of 8:47.682. Ford said it used lessons from the SuperVan to develop the SuperTruck.

Overall victory isn't the only goal for Pikes Peak competitors. Gardner Nichols completed the course in 10:53.883 in a 2025 Rivian R1T, beating the time he set last year in a Rivian by 30 seconds and setting a record for fastest production truck. For the 2025 model year, both the R1T and its R1S SUV sibling have been revamped to boost efficiency and comfort.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N TA Spec at 2024 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Hyundai, meanwhile, deployed both a stock 2025 Ioniq 5 N and two modified TA (Time Attack Spec) versions. The stock Ioniq 5 N was driven by Pikes Peak rookie Ron Zaras, who managed a 10:49.267 time and set a record for a production SUV, which was how the Ioniq 5 N was classified for the purposes of this event.

The TA Spec cars featured big rear wings, racing-specific shock absorbers, brakes, and tires, and software changes to increase power output. Rally driver Dani Sordo recorded a 9:30.852 time in one car, winning the exhibition class. Veteran racing driver Randy Pobst set a 9:55.551 time in the other car.

EVs also race in dedicated series such as Formula E and Extreme E. But the Pikes Peak hill climb shows that EVs can also race alongside internal combustion—and win.