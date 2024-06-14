Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in a recent interview that a $25,000 Jeep EV is coming to the U.S. soon. Now we know that it will expand on the Renegade nameplate, which was previously given to a small gasoline crossover that was discontinued after the 2023 model year.

First spotted by MoparInsiders, the Renegade name was confirmed in Stellantis' Investor Day 2024 presentation this week at the former Chrysler Technical Center in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

While the presentation largely focused on software features like the company's STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, and STLA AutoDrive, it did include some mentions of of Jeep and its North American product plans. Slides showed a new Renegade arriving for the 2027 model year, with a quoted base price of "under $25K for BEV variant," indicating a gasoline model will return as well.

Jeep North American product plan from Stellantis Investor Day 2024 presentation

The electric Renegade is expected to be a relatively small B-segment crossover similar to the outgoing model. Sources citing a media roundtable after the event noted confirmation that it will ride on the eCMP platform used by the Citroën e-C3.

The e-C3 is one of the cheapest EVs currently available in Europe, and was mentioned by Tavares as a benchmark for the $25,000 Jeep when he first spoke of it publicly.

In response to a question at the event, Tavares also said the electric Renegade would use LFP battery cells to help achieve its targeted retail price, according to Autoblog.

Jeep North American product plan from Stellantis Investor Day 2024 presentation

The Renegade will be one of several new Jeep EVs and plug-in hybrids arriving over the next few years. Jeep recently revealed the Wagoneer S, an all-electric SUV scheduled to start deliveries later this year; announced that a Gladiator 4xe plug-in hybrid will arrive next year; and confirmed the arrival next year of range-extended Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer 4xe plug-in hybrids, with a propulsion system similar to that of the Ramcharger pickup truck.

Jeep aims to have six all-electric models in its lineup by 2027, including the Wagoneer S, Renegade, an unnamed midsize SUV, and the Recon, a Wrangler-inspired off-roader. The Recon is due to be revealed in production form later this year, but it's unclear exactly when it will go on sale.