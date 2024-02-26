Ineos Automotive on Friday announced an electric SUV, with an optional range-extended powertrain.

Called the Fusilier, the new model shares the overall look of the internal-combustion Ineos Grenadier SUV currently in production, but is slightly shorter in length and lower, according to an Ineos press release. It will use a dedicated skateboard platform composed mostly of steel, with aluminum doors and closures, the company said.

Ineos Fusilier

Ineos also points to some styling features to reduce aerodynamic drag, including chamfered edges and corners, recessed door handles, integrated fender flares, side steps, and skid plates, and active grille shutters.

No details on either of the powertrains were provided, but Ineos suggested that the all-electric powertrain will have limited applications. EVs are suitable for "shorter trips and urban deliveries," Ineos chairman Jim Ratcliffe said in a statement, adding that the company felt a range-extended powertrain was needed for other uses.

Ineos Fusilier

The Fusilier will be built under contract by Magna at that company's Graz, Austria, facility. Ineos and Magna announced plans for an electric SUV last year, saying at that time that this model would launch in 2026.

Magna currently builds the Fisker Ocean and Jaguar I-Pace electric SUVs, and has said that it can boost EV range by 30%, partly with the right software and controls. Volkswagen's Scout brand has reportedly turned to Magna for help with development of its EVs, the first of which is due in late 2026, but also recently broke ground on a $2 billion factory in South Carolina that could eventually produce up to 200,000 vehicles per year.