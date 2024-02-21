Ford knocked thousands off the price of its Mach-E electric crossover. Genesis may be going hybrid—and against its own EV current. And will the Biden administration loosen its own pollution standards? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Ford on Tuesday cut Mustang Mach-E EV prices by up to $8,100. The price adjustment brings base versions of remaining 2023 stock to $41,695, or about $2,700 less than the entry Tesla Model Y. A bonus cash incentive also chopped up to $12,500 off F-150 Lightning electric trucks.

Hyundai’s Genesis may not shift to fully electric on quite the timeline it’s been detailing in recent years, according to a report from South Korea. A report, citing insiders, suggests that the luxury brand now plans to add hybrids next year, whereas it had previously said all additions to the lineup from 2025 on would be EVs or hydrogen fuel-cell models.

And according to several reports from earlier in the week, the Biden administration is considering pulling back on stricter emissions rules, so as to give full-line automakers more time to ramp up EV production levels and produce more gas-guzzlers. The tweaks would reportedly “slow the pace at which auto manufacturers would need to comply,” pushing sharper gains to 2030 and beyond.

_______________________________________

