GM may soon have Chevy and GMC plug-in hybrid pickups. Dodge considers EVs that have much more than a V-8 soundtrack. And the Honda Prologue remixes GM’s Ultium into its own gateway EV. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive of the 2024 Honda Prologue EV, we found that this roomy, refined, and feature-packed electric crossover fits in just fine as an establishing statement toward flashier Honda EVs arriving in the near future.

According to a patent filing made last year and recently found via a Mopar fan site, parent company Stellantis may be considering more than just noisemaking for its screaming-loud electric muscle car, now due for a reveal March 5. A so-called “Active Vibration Enhancement” system might potentially provide a muscle EV with the shake of a V-8.

And GM is reportedly rushing plans for full-size plug-in hybrid pickups, as it pivots away from a new generation of electric vans and a smaller electric pickup. The GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado plug-in hybrid models would be built on existing combustion-vehicle platforms, as GM has confirmed its Ultium EV architecture won’t support PHEVs or even a range extender.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter