The Choice Hotels chain plans to add Tesla EV chargers at locations across the U.S.

The company, which runs Radisson, Cambria, Comfort, Country Inn & Suites, and Quality Inn hotels, said in a press release Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with Tesla to add four or more of the automaker's Universal Wall Connector Level 2 chargers at participating locations.

Tesla Universal Wall Connector

A specific number of hotels wasn't given (Choice Hotels claims to have over 7,500 hotels nationwide), nor was a rollout timeline, but the company said customers will be able to find hotels with chargers by using a filter on its website and mobile app. Choice Hotels claims its Cambria brand already offers EV charging at 41% of its locations, with all Cambria hotels expected to have at least one charger by the end of 2024.

This follows Hilton Hotels' announcement in September, confirming plans for up to 20,000 chargers—also Tesla Universal Wall Connectors. These chargers can support Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector or the SAE J1772 connector used by most other automaker's EVs. Their 48-amp/11.5-kw output can add up to 44 miles of range per hour, according to Tesla.

Tesla Universal Wall Connector

As Green Car Reports has summed over various road-trip experiences, fast-charging allows you to rapidly get to 80% for interim stops, but Level 2 charging allows a full charge overnight, helping cut time and fatigue for long travel days.

Tesla is far from the only the only supplier of Level 2 hardware. But results from the survey giant J.D. Power suggest that Tesla has the best public charging experience—and that extends to Level 2 "destination charging" such as this.