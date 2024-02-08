Thousands of hotels will be getting Tesla destination charging. BMW sport wagon fans looking to go electric will have to wait longer. And Kia is adding a hybrid minivan to its lineup. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

With the addition of the 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid minivan, families will have another high-mpg family choice with three rows of flexible seating. The Carnival Hybrid is set to rival the Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, although it won’t initially offer all-wheel drive or a plug-in hybrid version.

Want an electric sport wagon? The BMW i5 Touring announced Wednesday is that—a wagon version of the i5 electric car and member of the 5-Series family. BMW calls the first EV of its kind. Yet if you want anything with its utility in America with the BMW badge you’ll have to go with one of its SUVs; BMW confirmed that there are no plans to bring it, or any 5-Series wagon, to the U.S.

And Choice Hotels, the chain that includes Radisson, Cambria, Comfort, Quality Inn, and more, has announced that it will add Tesla wallbox chargers at thousands of hotel locations—good for a full charge overnight for many EVs. The Cambria brand will offer EV chargers at every location, by the end of 2024.

