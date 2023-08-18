Acura’s first EV bows. The I-Pace soon reaches the end. Public charging still stinks. And a full review of the Rivian R1S tells us much about range, performance, and facing off with bulls. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a review of the Rivian R1S on a Rocky Mountain adventure, getting acquainted with its on- and off-road capability and drive modes, tallying its range and efficiency, sampling fast-charging, and even camping inside it. It offers an off-road experience—and a whole lifestyle—that’s not yet possible in any Jeep.

With the official debut of the 2024 Acura ZDX, the Honda luxury and performance brand will get its first EV. Although this one’s essentially a reskinned version of the Cadillac Lyriq, the ZDX outdoes the Lyriq in range, with a projected 325 miles in some versions.

Public charging is problematic, J.D. Power found once again in its latest annual look at the subject. To underscore the issue, Power found that one in five EV charging attempts was a fail—not just on a connector basis, but for charging stations themselves. And it was surprising to see that users found public charging even more unreliable in California, where there are simply more chargers in more places.

And Jaguar has reportedly confirmed that the I-Pace will be discontinued by 2025. This first premium long-range EV after Tesla was due to continue on in with more improvements, but it appears Jaguar is set on starting with a clean slate by the time its next-generation EVs start arriving then.

