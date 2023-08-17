Rivian tops 350 miles of range with its middle of three battery packs. Fisker provides a bit more about its $45,000 Alaska electric pickup. And CATL makes its LFP battery tech more cold-weather savvy. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Fisker sees its upcoming $45,400 Alaska electric truck as its “everything” vehicle, but it won’t yet say who’s going to build it in the U.S. That said, Fisker revealed many more new concept photos of this truck, which is based on the same underpinnings as its Ocean crossover but remains under development.

China’s CATL revealed a revised lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry and structure that, it says, offers superior charging and performance in cold weather—two typical drawbacks to the battery type that’s popular in China, as well as 250 miles in 10 minutes. Ford won’t yet confirm whether this tech is included as part of its license to make LFP cells in Michigan.

And official EPA range ratings show Dual-Motor versions of the Rivian R1T and R1S at 352 miles, if you choose your wheels carefully. That’s with the middle of three Rivian battery packs—the so-called Large Pack—and it bodes well for the upcoming Max Pack and the likelihood that those versions will top 400 miles.

