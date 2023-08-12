We drove the 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire, the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ debuted, and the EPA slapped Sinister Diesel with a massive fine. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Green Car Reports.

We had our first stint behind the wheel of the 2024 Lucid Air Sapphire and found it dresses down the Model S Plaid. The automaker's flagship 1,234-hp electric sedan can make anyone a far better driver than they deserve to be.

Fisker and Foxconn's manufacturing deal reportedly isn't finalized. The production of Fisker's sub-$30,000 Pear electric vehicle hinges on the automaker's manufacturing agreement with Foxconn coming to fruition.

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ debuted with a massive 205-kwh battery pack, 450 miles of driving range, and a cost of around $130,000. The automaker's new luxury people-mover will feature 55 inches of screens on the dashboard when it enters production in the summer of 2024.

Electrify America announced it's moving to a station-specific pricing structure. In a move that will make Electrify America's charging stations more like gas stations, pricing will now vary by location based on multiple factors including market conditions, according to the charging company. The change will go into effect on August 17 along with the reintroduction of idle fees.

The EPA slapped Sinister Diesel with a $1M emissions fine for selling and helping customers install emissions tampering devices. The outfit sold, supported, and promoted the tampering devices for close to 10 years.