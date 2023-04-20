The VW ID.4 is eligible for the full $7,500 EV tax credit. Tesla cut prices on the Model 3 and Model Y yet again. And Jaguar and Land Rover get a fresh charge for EVs. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

As part of an announcement confirming an $18.7 billion investment in Jaguar and Land Rover EVs over five years, Jaguar Land Rover confirmed an electric architecture for Range Rover SUVs, including a “medium-size” Range Rover EV it will start taking orders for later this year. It also announced the first of three new Jaguar electric models—a “4-door GT” due to cost about $125,000, with more power than any previous Jaguar and a targeted range (WLTP) of 430 miles.

Volkswagen on Wednesday confirmed that the 2023 VW ID.4 is eligible for the full $7,500 Clean Vehicle Credit. The model is made in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with U.S. battery sourcing. Rivian has also confirmed its 2023 R1S and R1T on the IRS’s list of tax-credit-eligible models.

And Wednesday brought another round of Tesla price cuts—its sixth yet this year—bringing the price of most Model 3 and Model Y versions down by $2,000 and $3,000, respectively. These cuts arrived less than a day before Tesla’s presentation of quarterly financial results to analysts and shareholders.

