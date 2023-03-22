We drive the first plug-in Dodge and get PowerShots. Hyundai shows a charging robot that could be used for self-driving cars or accessibility features. And Mexico is building a lot of EVs but not buying them. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive and review of the 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T plug-in hybrid, we found this puzzling crossover SUV to emphasize performance over typical plug-in agenda items like range and efficiency—although it will likely be eligible for some impressive purchase and lease incentives.

Hyundai has revealed a working prototype version of its charging robot, which could be a key piece of technology for automated driving and for EV adoption among those with mobility challenges. In a video, the company shows the robot using AI smarts to plug into a Hyundai Ioniq 6 charge port.

And yes, Mexico is increasingly building EVs for the U.S.—especially with the encouragement of Biden administration policies considering them essentially the same as U.S.-made. But EV adoption remains very low in Mexico. Jumping off a recent report, we took a look at why.

_______________________________________

