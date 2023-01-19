Shell snatches up Volta and its unique ad-subsidized charging model. Elaphe and McLaren Applied Technologies aspire to make in-wheel motors quicker and more efficient. And we take the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid for a winter drive. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the king of the plug-in hybrid off-roaders for capability, and it’s easy to rack up the electric miles. But in a recent test drive, we also found it’s hard to keep the gas engine off amid blizzard conditions.

Shell announced Wednesday that it will buy Volta, the EV charging network with free ad-supported charging. Volta will join Greenlots and Ubitricity, among the oil giant’s recent EV charging acquisitions.

And with a recent partnership between the in-wheel motor maker Elaphe and McLaren Applied Technologies, a new generation of in-wheel motors and coordinated inverters could help maximize efficiency and make EVs “hyper-responsive,” according to the companies.

_______________________________________

