DOE research suggests we may face some problems with charging cybersecurity. The Porsche Taycan is eligible for an upgrade that may cut its home charging time in half. And EV tax credit guidance is pushed to March. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Both automakers and shoppers look for some insight on which vehicles will be eligible for the revamped EV tax credit and when. Earlier this week the U.S. Treasury Department delayed the release of guidance on EV tax credit qualifications until March 2023. Although the 200,000-unit ceiling that’s kept GM and Tesla buyers from claiming the credit will lift Jan. 1, that may essentially hold back $3,750 of the potential $7,500 total credit over a yet-undefined critical battery mineral content factor.

Owners of Porsche Taycan models going back to the 2020 model year can potentially cut their home-charging time in half with an upgraded 19.2-kw onboard charger. The upgrade isn’t cheap, and it will require high-power home hardware capable of delivering that power level, but Taycan owners could see a full 240-volt charge in less than five hours.

And the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) research has resulted in a recent paper summing up findings on the cybersecurity of EV charging infrastructure and, it finds a range of vulnerabilities potentially affecting charging hardware and network uptime. It serves as a call for action to charging hardware makers and networks, as many of the most eye-opening charging-security reports have been published by those with a service to sell.

