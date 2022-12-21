Postal Service vehicle plans become more electric. EPA rules for big diesel trucks fall short of those from California. The Kia EV6 is one of the best new EVs of the year. And foil is the fix for the latest Chevy Bolt EV recall. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The 2017-2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV has been recalled over a fire risk. This time it’s not battery-related, or related to electric propulsion. According to GM, seat belt pretensioners can produce gas hot enough to ignite the carpet, potentially related to a fire after a collision. The fix—no kidding—is foil.

On Tuesday, the EPA announced finalized emissions rules for heavy-duty trucks, buses, and vans. While the rules starting with the 2027 model year target soot and smog-forming emissions from diesel exhaust, they’re not as strict as California rules that are being held pending an EPA waiver.

The U.S. Postal Service has made another about-face from its plan to buy mostly internal-combustion delivery trucks for its next-generation fleet. Now it says that 75% of the planned 60,000-vehicle fleet will be fully electric, and the USPS plans to only buy EVs from 2026 on.

The Kia EV6 is one of our five finalists for Best Car To Buy, and in addition to impressive efficiency and range, it has a whole lot of panache, and a premium feel. We also think it pushes the bar a little higher in real-world use versus the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which was one of last year’s finalists. Unlike the Hyundai EV, it’s available anywhere in the U.S., but a price hike threw a spin on this. Keep reading as we run through the contenders, leading up to the big announcement Jan. 4.

