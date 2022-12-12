Today we name our five Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2023 finalists. Hyundai and Kia EVs may soon be getting a range boost from silicon carbide tech. And is there a U.S. need for a low-speed solar city car? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Based on a recent announcement from a superconductor firm, at least some of Hyundai’s future E-GMP electric vehicles are due to get improved silicon-carbide power modules. That means higher operating voltages and a range boost for some Hyundai and Kia EVs. There may be other advantages in this growing family of models that currently includes the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, Kia EV6, and Genesis GV60.

Sustainable resorts and gates communities in the U.S. may in 2024 be able to choose a $6,250 solar car. The Squad Solar City Car can recover up to 19.2 miles of range per day in Las Vegas, the company claims—which happens to be where it will reveal a U.S.-bound version of this low-speed solar EV next month.

On Friday, we clarified that while the U.S. Forest Service is testing the F-150 Lightning, and it appears to have been the first modern electric pickup open to federal agencies, it’s already off the list because Lightning orders are closed. Neither the USFS nor other agencies can buy them—but we look forward to seeing a time when they can.

Today we named the five finalists for Green Car Reports’ Best Car To Buy 2023. Over the next several weeks, be sure to follow as we dive into these vehicles, why others didn’t, and why we do this—leading up to a winner named Jan. 4, 2023.

