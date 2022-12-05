Ford delivers E-Transit electric vens and software to DHL. Hyundai hints that it might put hydrogen fuel cell tech in a performance car. And AAA embraces mobile charging. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

AAA has launched a new mobile EV charging pilot program that will cover 14 U.S. metropolitan areas. The expanded offerings come more than a decade after the group first tested mobile charging with its own prototype mobile charging trucks.

Ford confirmed that it will deliver 2,000 E-Transit electric delivery vans to DHL, globally, by the end of 2023. The deal includes a MOU for future EV supply, as well as DHL’s implementation of the full Ford Pro fleet-management suite—an especially noteworthy point as Ford makes a business push around software.

And Hyundai last week teased two “rolling lab” N Brand concept cars—including the hydrogen fuel-cell-powered N Vision 74. It says that development of that model’s powertrain has continued—hinting that there might be a performance fuel-cell vehicle in the brand’s future.

_______________________________________

Follow Green Car Reports on Facebook and Twitter