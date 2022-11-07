Aptera is getting Italian carbon-fiber coachwork for its 1000-mile solar EV. Subaru hasn’t been swayed yet by incentives encouraging U.S.-built EVs. And we take the BMW i7 luxury electric sedan for a drive. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

In a first drive of the 2023 BMW i7, we found this big sedan to be shockingly good—even though it’s virtually indistinguishable from its gasoline 760i sibling. It’s not just the smoothest, the quietest, and the quickest-accelerating 7-Series model, but seemed quieter, in first impressions, than the Tesla Model S or Lucid Air.

Italy’s C.P.C. Group will supply lightweight carbon fiber composite bodywork for Aptera’s 100-mile solar EV. The bodywork for the three-wheeler helps offset some of the weight of the batteries and solar cells, and gives it a boast point in common with supercars.

And according to a recent report, Subaru isn’t likely to build EVs in the U.S., despite the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that incentivizes U.S. production in multiple ways. Subaru claims it comes down to wages and says it can’t compete with McDonald’s. That’s quite a different decision versus a range of other mainstream foreign automakers such as Honda, Hyundai, and Kia, which have stepped up U.S. EV building plans in recent months.

