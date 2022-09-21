Fisker chose Wallbox for home charging. Sono is applying its solar tech beyond its Euro-market Sion EV. And GM and Hertz are teaming up for more electric vehicles in the rental fleet. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The rental-car giant Hertz plans to order 175,000 GM EVs over five years. The models potentially purchased by the plan will span a wide range of categories, sizes, and price points, according to the companies, and the deal will start with Bolt EV and EUV models to be delivered in early 2023.

Fisker has confirmed Wallbox as its official partner for home charging equipment, and it’s making the company’s chargers available for purchase through the Fisker website for the U.S., Canada, and Europe. That will likely enable the purchase of home-charging hardware to be financed with the new-vehicle purchase.

And the German startup Sono Motors has revealed a kit that can allow for the retrofit of solar to buses or semis, significantly increasing their efficiency. In a refrigerated truck, for instance, solar will cover half of the truck’s cooling energy needs.

_______________________________________

