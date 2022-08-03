Jeep and Ram “clean EcoDiesel” models lead to $300 million in fines. California drivers now have another way to get into the Tesla Model Y. And could the same bill the re-ups the EV tax credit accelerate the shift to electric semis? This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The same reconciliation bill that reportedly has a good chance of moving through the Senate, which includes an expanded EV tax credit, also includes up to a $40,000 tax credit for electric semis and other commercial trucks. That could help accelerate a shift that will pay big dividends in clean air.

Drivers in California can now subscribe to the Tesla Model Y by the month—with Autonomy’s expanded operations recently adding this top-selling EV in the U.S. Now that Tesla has eliminated the possibility of end-of-lease purchases, it’s looking like a better deal than when the service first bowed with the Model 3.

And a Detroit federal court on Monday sentenced FCA, now part of Stellantis, to a penalty of about $300 million due to its use of diesel emissions control devices that performed differently when being tested than in the real world. The penalty relates to more than 100,000 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 models badged EcoDiesel.

_______________________________________

