The Polestar 5 flagship EV will feature an 800-volt electrical architecture and powerful dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain, Polestar confirmed Wednesday in a press release.

Together, the two motors produce 884 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque. Polestar didn't break down specific outputs for each motor, but noted that the rear motor is more powerful.

Polestar 5 prototype at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

A four-door electric fastback that will take the top position in the brand's lineup, the Polestar 5 appears in camouflaged prototype form at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed this week. That event has traditionally been aimed not at EV fans but more at general car enthusiasts—which may be the audience Polestar is seeking.

The Polestar 5 is due to go on sale in 2024 and is heavily based on the Precept concept revealed in 2020—albeit subbing in conventional doors for the Precept's suicide doors. It's clearly targeted to rival the Tesla Model S, Lucid Air, and Mercedes-Benz EQS—as well as the Porsche Taycan to some degree.

Polestar has been pivoting to become a Porsche rival, and it's developing its own electric motors, batteries, and architecture, although it will still share much with parent brand Volvo. It's also moving to distance its styling from its Volvo roots, as demonstrated by the Precept and the more recent Polestar O2 roadster concept.

Prior to the Polestar 5, a United States-built Polestar 3 SUV is scheduled to arrive in early 2023, followed by a smaller, somewhat more coupe-like Polestar 4 SUV debuting later in 2023. With these new models, Polestar wants to grow its sales ten-fold from approximately 29,000 units in 2021 to 290,000 by the end of 2025.