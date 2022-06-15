Polestar announces a debut date for its flagship model. A company sees the chance to get rid of EV onboard chargers. And the Ford Mustang Mach-E isn’t being delivered right now. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Deliveries of the Ford Mustang Mach-E have been halted due to a potential issue with the battery contactors that might lead to a loss of power. Ford has issued a recall for it and will have a software remedy ready next month—delivered, conveniently, over the air.

The Polestar 5 is due to debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month. Expect this aluminum-intensive flagship model not just to set a design direction for the brand but to aim for performance (and perhaps efficiency) to rival the Tesla Model S, Lucid Air, or Mercedes EQS. The 5 is due to go on sale in 2024—after Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 SUVs—although it could well be a 2025 model.

And could the onboard charger be replaced by a reconceived inverter? That’s effectively what Canada’s Hillcrest Energy Technologies is aiming to do, with a new setup that could drop the extra weight of an onboard AC charger in future EVs—although much is yet to be done to prove the concept in real-world use.

_______________________________________

