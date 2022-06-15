The 2024 Polestar 5 will make its public debut in prototype form at the United Kingdom's 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed June 23, Polestar confirmed Tuesday in a press release.

Goodwood is known as an event not necessarily for EV enthusiasts but for vintage car enthusiasts in general—which may help point to the audience Polestar is seeking.

As with other cars appearing at Goodwood, the Polestar 5 prototype will make runs up the event's hill-climb course and will be placed on display as well. It will likely remain camouflaged (as shown in the above photo) throughout the event.

Polestar Precept concept

The Polestar 5 is due to go on sale in 2024 and is heavily based on the Precept concept—albeit subbing in conventional doors for the Precept's suicide doors. The Precept was revealed in 2020, and it's clearly targeted to rival the Tesla Model S, Lucid Air, and Mercedes-Benz EQS—as well as the Porsche Taycan to some degree.

Polestar has been pivoting its plan to focus its rivalry versus Porsche, and it's developing its own electric motors, batteries, and architecture—although it will still share much with parent brand Volvo.

Prior to the 5, a United States-built Polestar 3 SUV is scheduled to arrive in early 2023, followed by a smaller, somewhat more coupe-like Polestar 4 SUV. With the new models, Polestar wants to grow its sales ten-fold from approximately 29,000 units in 2021 to 290,000 by the end of 2025.

Also appearing at Goodwood is the Polestar O2 roadster concept. First shown earlier this year, it's a design study hinting at the styling of future Polestar models as the brand moves further away from its Volvo roots.

The 2023 Polestar 2 will also be on display at Goodwood. It gets a handful of changes, including a range boost for dual-motor models, but also a $2,600 price hike for the base single-motor version in the U.S. That brings the base price up to $49,800 for the 2023 model year.