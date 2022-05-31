The rebooted DeLorean Motor Company has revealed its new electric sports car, the Alpha5. And while it carries on the name and gullwing layout of the original DMC-12 that took Marty McFly Back to the Future, it travels to a different era entirely.

The Alpha5 will accelerate to 155 mph, according to the company, and it will sprint to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds—or, in a nod to that cultural touchpoint, to 88 mph in 4.4 seconds.

With an estimated 0.23 coefficient of drag, DeLorean claims that the car—with a battery pack larger than 100 kwh—will provide a range of more than 300 miles. It anticipates DC fast-charging at about 150 kw.

DeLorean Alpha5

The Alpha5 sheds the rectangular sealed-beam lighting and cube cues of the original for sharp, clean horizontal LED lighting. And at about 197 inches long, it’s nearly two and a half feet longer—about the same length as big electric four-doors like the Tesla Model S, Lucid Air, or Mercedes EQE.

The interior is modern in design but relatively simple in execution. The dash sweeps cleanly around in what’s almost a continuous arc, with a digital gauge cluster standing ahead of the driver and a touchscreen infotainment system down below, at the front of a series of climate controls and other elements set low.

DeLorean Alpha5

The company says that the Alpha5 will provide seating for four, but even in a provided photo, likely positioned to make the most of it, the rear positions look very small.

In March, chief marketing officer Troy Beetz told our companion site Motor Authority, among various additional details, that the Alpha5 would be built on a carbon-fiber tub, with an entirely new chassis structure. The original, which was designed in the 1970s, employed a stainless-steel body.

At that time, Beetz emphasized that the DeLorean will “be a driver’s car, bringing back the joy of driving.” The original DMC-12 was widely assessed to be great looking but rather uninspiring to drive.

DeLorean Alpha5

According to DeLorean, the gallery of provided photos reveals two of the production model’s exterior paint colors. As DeLorean announced in April, a launch edition of the Alpha5 is due to debut at the Pebble Beach Concours D’Elegance in August, when final specs will also be revealed.

DeLorean has said that what’s taking form is an entire brand of EVs, not just a car. So look for sequels.