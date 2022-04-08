High-power EVgo DC fast-charging stations are coming to Chase bank branches beginning this summer—some likely with solar power.

Chase will add fast charging at 50 branch locations, potentially in California, Indiana, Illinois, New York, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, according to an EVgo press release. Chase expects all sites to be available for use by summer 2023, so installation of the full network will span about a year.

Once ready, the 50 locations will deliver up to 9.4 million kwh annually, providing nearly 30 million miles of driving, EVgo claims.

2023 Toyota bZ4X at EVgo charging station

All sites will include 100 kw and 350 kw chargers, and will be powered by 100% renewable energy, EVgo said. While EVgo didn't offer any further detail, the same release noted that Chase already has solar installations at many branches and plans to expand.

The bank said it has added solar installations at over 350 branches in Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and California, with additional installations underway in Florida, Ohio, Colorado, Illinois, Louisiana, Indiana, and New York. Chase plans to complete installations at approximately 400 locations, plus 125 solar carports, by the end of 2022.

Meanwhile EVgo has also partnered with Meijer to add charging stations at some of the retailer's locations in the Midwest. The company is partnering with automakers on charging as well.

EVgo and GM

General Motors and EVgo have formed a partnership to expand the size of the latter's network, address urban EV charging needs, and provide charging for ride hailing. Toyota is also looking to EVgo for complimentary charging for drivers of its bZ4X electric crossover.

On the hardware side, EVgo also stands out among charging networks for its willingness to try curbside fast-charging, which allows more location flexibility. And EVgo is also the first of the non-Tesla charging networks to offer Tesla connectors at some locations.