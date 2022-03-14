Gas prices are leading to a surge of demand for high-mpg vehicles. Demand for the Mustang Mach-E is so strong Ford has put orders on hold. Aston and Britishvolt aim to develop performance batteries. And leave it to Lucid to present EV battery tech with clarity. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Still sorting out energy and power, and why EV battery packs are laid out the way they are? A battery primer by Lucid’s CEO and CTO, Peter Rawlinson, is the best we’ve seen yet—not just for explaining his own company’s tech but many of the basics.

Demand for the Ford Mustang Mach-E has been so strong that Ford might not take your order. It’s stopped taking them for the two mid-level versions of the Mach-E, as it waits for the 2023 model year.

It’s not just EVs though; surging gas prices have spurred demand for high-mpg vehicles of all brands, amid very short supplies, according to a recent market scan from our partner site CarsDirect.

Other big Ford news this morning included the automaker’s announcement of a second VW-based EV for Europe, plus an electric version of the sporty Puma crossover and a total of nine EVs (including commercial vehicles) due by 2024. The European expansion between the two automakers will provide a total of 1.2 million VW-based EVs—double the previous agreement.

Aston Martin and Britishvolt have entered an agreement to co-develop new battery technology for performance EVs arriving around the middle of the decade. It will be used in Aston’s first production EV.

