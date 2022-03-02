Polestar reveals a potential Tesla Roadster rival. Ford is positioning a new unit for the electric vehicle market. And Rivian reservation-holders are suddenly facing a massive price hike. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Rivian raised base prices by up to $12,000 for its R1T and R1S electric trucks—in quad-motor form—while introducing dual-motor versions. While it cites supply issues and component costs for the massive price hike, the boost of 20% in some cases even applies to longtime reservation-holders.

Ford this morning announced the formation of a new “Model e” unit tasked with the development of EV platforms and surrounding software, as well as new ways of selling vehicles. It aims to accelerate the shift to EVs and their development.

And still waiting for the new Tesla Roadster? Polestar this morning revealed the O2 Concept, a fully electric sports car that appears to put the bullseye somewhere between that and a Porsche 911.

