Tesla gets a slap on the wrist from the EPA. Mazda teases a new plug-in hybrid. VW gives the ID.4 a range boost. And Polestar reveals more about its climate-neutral car project. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

Polestar seeks help from suppliers in building a first truly climate-neutral car by 2030—no tree-planting workarounds—and it revealed the first set of suppliers it’s working with on the “Polestar 0 Project” today.

Mazda is due to debut a new plug-in hybrid CX60 SUV on March 8, and it hinted that this model will bow with a fresh interior design theme. It’s also the first model built on a new rear-wheel-drive platform.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is getting a range boost across the lineup for 2022, and the automaker confirmed the gains on Tuesday on a version-by-version basis. The 2022 ID.4 gains up to 20 miles more than the 2021 model—now up to 280 miles for the rear-wheel-drive ID.4 Pro. Charging improvements will also be coming in the form of an over-the-air update.

And the EPA has announced a settlement with Tesla over paint-shop violations at the EV maker’s Fremont, California plant. The fine? About the cost of four Model Ys.

