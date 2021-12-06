Nissan hints at the future of the Leaf. Electrify America is betting on battery storage. The Tesla Cybertruck will crab-walk. And the Best Car To Buy finalists list is out! This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

This morning, we announced our 2022 Best Car To Buy finalists. Five models met our qualifying numbers and were made available for testing. Although all of them are EVs, it’s one of the most varied groups we’ve had, which says much about the growth of the EV market.

The Tesla Cybertruck has gained a version with four motors and four-wheel steering, allowing a “crab mode” that sounds a lot like what’s to be offered by the GMC Hummer EV. The feature, confirmed last week by CEO Elon Musk, is part of a “product roadmap update” to be presented in Tesla’s next earnings call.

Onsite battery storage is one of the key technologies to be able to roll out more DC fast-charging stations in locations where regional-utility “demand charges” might otherwise make it cost-prohibitive. Electrify America last week announced next-generation battery storage hardware and said it’s up to 30 MW of installed hardware across 140 stations.

And this weekend, we looked at what Nissan has said about a potential Leaf successor, due around 2025. One of Nissan’s Ambition 2030 concepts from last week, the Chill-Out, fits right in with that and, along with the carmaker’s other messaging around advanced features combined with cost-cutting, shows how Nissan could position a smaller, more affordable model than Ariya.

