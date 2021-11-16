Ford tells us about the F-150 Lightning electric pickup’s frunk. Rivian is looking at Georgia for a second plant. And a battery maker is getting ready to mass-produce cells from recycled materials. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.

The Swedish battery supplier Northvolt announced last week that it has made a functioning EV battery using recycled nickel, manganese, and cobalt. The materials are recovered through a process that can be scaled up—potentially helping automakers reach sustainability and carbon targets and adding to the stability of the supply chain.

The electric truck maker Rivian is reportedly considering a location in Georgia for its second U.S. factory—although negotiations haven’t been finalized. If the IPO darling does choose Georgia, it would be close to what’s becoming a regional hotbed for EV and battery production.

Ford has told something of an origin story about the so-called Mega Power Frunk in the 2022 F-150 Lightning electric pickup. It wasn’t conceived just to fill out the expected hoodline; the automaker planned it out with actual Ford truck customers, to make it everything from a workbench to a vault for gear.

